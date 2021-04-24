[LISTEN] 'Covid-19 disrupted programmes worldwide'





Since 2011, Africa Vaccination Week has been advocating for improved national vaccine programmes around the continent.

It also raises awareness around at least 22 vaccine-preventable diseases.

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says Covid-19 has disrupted a number of programmes that the WHO Regions and the World Immunization Week had in place.

The WHO has reported that at least 70 national immunisation programmes in about 60 countries around the world had to be suspended as a result of the impact of Covid-19. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Even in South Africa, we did get a report from the Health Department that around the second and third quarter of last year child immunisation programmes had faulted. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below...