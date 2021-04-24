[LISTEN] 'Covid-19 disrupted programmes worldwide'
Since 2011, Africa Vaccination Week has been advocating for improved national vaccine programmes around the continent.
It also raises awareness around at least 22 vaccine-preventable diseases.
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says Covid-19 has disrupted a number of programmes that the WHO Regions and the World Immunization Week had in place.
The WHO has reported that at least 70 national immunisation programmes in about 60 countries around the world had to be suspended as a result of the impact of Covid-19.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Even in South Africa, we did get a report from the Health Department that around the second and third quarter of last year child immunisation programmes had faulted.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/vaccine_doses_vial.html?oriSearch=vaccine+doses+vile&sti=neadu601r54sct3wm2|&mediapopup=119154149
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule’s family welcomes JSE’s sacking of murder-accused Shoba
The man accused of Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, was employed in the information technology division of the JSE.Read More
South Africa records 1,637 Covid-19 infections
The Health Department says 71 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.Read More
NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats
Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.Read More
[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show raise R24,000 so Lulu can graduate in May.Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors
The daycare centre, where a two-year-old boy was burned with hot water in January after he soiled himself, was supposed to close down on Monday, however, it initially refused to do so.Read More
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls
The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
Hawks confirm probe into Sexwale’s Sarb fraud & theft claims
At a media briefing on Thursday, a fiery Sexwale - armed with emails and a bank account number - attempted to substantiate his claims that money has been stolen at the Reserve Bank.Read More
SA records 1,413 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 53, 995
The Health Department says these infections have pushed the caseload to 1, 571, 348 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More