DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter
Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen says now is the right time to refresh the bedroom because winter is approaching.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Anderssen says in winter people tend to hibernate. She adds that very few people air out their mattress or freshen it.
I always like to say to people, do invest in a good quality vacuum cleaner because it will suck up a lot of mess from the mattress itself.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
In terms of refreshing the duvet, Anderssen has a few tricks.
It is far easier to take the duvet and throw it over the washing line on a sunny day.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
You are supposed to change pillows every three months but who can afford to do that. You can put them out in the sun or put them in the number dryer with a few tennis balls.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111082397_hotel-room-abstract-interior-lamp-near-the-bed.html
More from Lifestyle
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab
Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!
This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!Read More
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan
The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert
Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem.Read More