702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter

24 April 2021 11:34 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
winter
DIY
mattress
pillows

Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress.

Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen says now is the right time to refresh the bedroom because winter is approaching.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Anderssen says in winter people tend to hibernate. She adds that very few people air out their mattress or freshen it.

I always like to say to people, do invest in a good quality vacuum cleaner because it will suck up a lot of mess from the mattress itself.

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za

In terms of refreshing the duvet, Anderssen has a few tricks.

It is far easier to take the duvet and throw it over the washing line on a sunny day.

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za

You are supposed to change pillows every three months but who can afford to do that. You can put them out in the sun or put them in the number dryer with a few tennis balls.

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY expert and founder - Homedzine.co.za

Listen to the full interview below...




