Tshegofatso Pule’s family welcomes JSE’s sacking of murder-accused Shoba

24 April 2021 11:18 AM
by Thando Kubheka
Tags:
Tshegofatso Pule
Tshegofatso Pule murder
Ntuthuko Ntokozo Shoba
Ntuthuko Shoba

The man accused of Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, was employed in the information technology division of the JSE.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshegofatso Pule's family said it's been difficult listening to shocking revelations during the bail application of her boyfriend, Ntuthuko Shoba, who stands accused of masterminding her murder.

The family had recently learned that Pule was pregnant for the second time with Shoba's baby.

READ: Tshegofatso Pule's family shocked by news of previous pregnancy with Shoba

The State presented WhatsApp messages between the pair which revealed her previous pregnancy was terminated.

Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake, welcomed the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's (JSE) decision to fire Shoba from his job.

“We honestly applaud them for that decision. We could not have asked for better as a family.”

Shoba was employed in the information technology division of the JSE, and the company said it would continue to work with authorities in their investigation when required to do so.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Tshegofatso Pule’s family welcomes JSE’s sacking of murder-accused Shoba




