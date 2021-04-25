South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases





Fifty-nine more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 125 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,385 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 574, 370.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1,500, 360 people having recuperated from the virus.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 24 April.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/Fhb1ex1cpA — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 24, 2021