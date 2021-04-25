Things to know about life cover





Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says when taking life insurance, you need to think of your debts and dependants.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says this will determine how much life insurance one needs to take.

Financial planners sit down and work on future values in terms of how long you need to provide for your dependents. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

If for example, you have young children obviously the provision for them before they get on to their own financial independence is going to be a lot longer. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Roelofse says if you win the lotto and have R10 million in the bank you will not need life insurance

