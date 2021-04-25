Streaming issues? Report here
South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert

25 April 2021 4:03 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Water and Sanitation
scientists
cuban engineers
south african engineers

University of Free State water management scientist Professor Anthony Turton reacts to the engineers coming from Cuba.

Scientist specialising in water resource management at the University of Free State Professor Anthony Turton says South Africa will not benefit from the Cuban engineers who will be working on the countries infrastructure.

The department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation announced that country has brought in 24 engineers from Cuban to transfer skills and knowledge.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Turton says South Africa has enough skilled engineers to carry out the task given to the Cubans.

South African engineers have been world-class for many many decades.

Professor Anthony Turton, Scientist specialising in water resource management - University of Free State

RELATED: 'R64 million budgeted for Cuban engineers coming to help with infrastructure'

I am not sure of the numbers, but I think we have about 2,000 unemployed highly qualified engineers in South Africa right now.

Professor Anthony Turton, Scientist specialising in water resource management - University of Free State

Listen to the full interview below...




