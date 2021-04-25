South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert
Scientist specialising in water resource management at the University of Free State Professor Anthony Turton says South Africa will not benefit from the Cuban engineers who will be working on the countries infrastructure.
The department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation announced that country has brought in 24 engineers from Cuban to transfer skills and knowledge.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Turton says South Africa has enough skilled engineers to carry out the task given to the Cubans.
South African engineers have been world-class for many many decades.Professor Anthony Turton, Scientist specialising in water resource management - University of Free State
RELATED: 'R64 million budgeted for Cuban engineers coming to help with infrastructure'
I am not sure of the numbers, but I think we have about 2,000 unemployed highly qualified engineers in South Africa right now.Professor Anthony Turton, Scientist specialising in water resource management - University of Free State
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rfoxfoto/rfoxfoto1311/rfoxfoto131100029/23415111-a-water-truck-sprays-water-on-a-fresh-fill-layer-as-a-large-bulldozer-spreads-soil-and-rock-for-a-ne.jpg
