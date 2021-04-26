South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus
Twenty-three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,101 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 575, 471.
RELATED: South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 501 185 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 575 471 the total number of deaths is 54 148 the total number of recoveries is 1 501 185. pic.twitter.com/a36N3sWMkH— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 25, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 25 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 25, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqa0Ht5 pic.twitter.com/DSoCaJzmFD
