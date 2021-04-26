South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus





Twenty-three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,101 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 575, 471.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 501 185 people having recuperated from the virus.

