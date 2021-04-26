[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Public servants prepare for nation-wide strike after wage negotiations stall
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke
Mike Schussler
Today at 10:35
Celebrating the eradication of wild polio in Nigeria
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Tunji Funsho - former cardiologist and chair of Rotary International’s polio-¬eradication program in Nigeria
Today at 11:05
Family Matters: Working around non-threatening communication with loved ones
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history by Johan Fourie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan Fourie
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Other People’s Money - Pierre Francois de Vos, constitutional law scholar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
No Items to show
Latest Local
J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms The Health Department has confirmed that it had all the doses it needed to complete vaccination of half a million healthcare worke... 26 April 2021 7:13 AM
South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic. 26 April 2021 6:27 AM
South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert University of Free State water management scientist Professor Anthony Turton reacts to the engineers coming from Cuba. 25 April 2021 4:03 PM
View all Local
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:19 AM
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
26 April 2021 8:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family

Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a video of an alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on the N1 and almost causing different accidents has gone viral.

Click here to view the video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




26 April 2021 8:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting

26 April 2021 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family

23 April 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral

23 April 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira

22 April 2021 8:07 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral

21 April 2021 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking

21 April 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic

20 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral

20 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK

20 April 2021 6:41 AM

Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf.

Read More arrow_forward

Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify

19 April 2021 3:37 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Read More arrow_forward

