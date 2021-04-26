[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family

Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a video of an alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on the N1 and almost causing different accidents has gone viral.

Click here to view the video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: