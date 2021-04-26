[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family

Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting

Social media is talking after a guy overhearing his colleagues plotting to get him fired in a Zoom meeting goes viral.

Click here to watch full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: