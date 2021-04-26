'Government has not been negotiating in good faith'





Wage negotiations between the government and the Public Servants Association (PSA) have reached a deadlock.

The union has asked for a wage increase of 7% and the government says it cannot afford it.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the Clement Manyathela Show, public servants representative Mugwena Maluleke government has five days to come back with a revised offer.

We can say without any shadow of a doubt that the employer has not been negotiating in good faith and therefore it has declared the strike even before the negotiations started. Mugwena Maluleke, Representative - Public servants

We have been presented with a solution that we were not part of it and therefore that is a recipe for disaster. Mugwena Maluleke, Representative - Public servants

Maluleke says if the government didn't waste a lot of money on state-owned enterprises money would be available.

On the other hand, economist Mike Schussler says if the government goes ahead with the 7% increase, it will increase the budget deficit.

That would mean a further rating downgrade which will then increase other costs such as the increase that we pay on our debt. Mike Schussler, Economist

The government is borrowing roughly R2-billion per day and a large of that goes to pay civil servants. Mike Schussler, Economist

