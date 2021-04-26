Govt to hit the ground running to speed up resumption of J&J vaccine rollout





The Health Department has confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout programme will resume through the Sisonke programme this week.

Ninety-five vaccine sites across the country will be opened for the resumptions of the rollout.

RELATED: J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms

The programme was stopped after six patients developed a blood clot after being vaccinated in the United States.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana and SA Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray to give more insight on the matter.

Stringent protocols have been put in place so that we can continue with the vaccination. The pressure is that because we lost a week of vaccinations, we need to now hit the ground running. Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee

Gray says the research teams are ready to go and anxious to get back into the field and deliver the last 200,000 doses.

We have retrained our staff to make sure that we optimise the surveillance and manage any adverse events that may occur. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Listen below to the full conversation: