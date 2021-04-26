Govt to hit the ground running to speed up resumption of J&J vaccine rollout

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
ZOOM: Understanding Powerships
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sechaba Moletsane Director of Karpowership SA
Today at 17:20
EWN: Noma Gigaba apperance at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 18:08
Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Jacobsberg - Director at Andersen
Today at 18:12
Liberty Holding's Sandton City survives a bomb scare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Preston Gaddy - General Manager at Sandton City Mall
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Covid - 19 Stimulus Review and Maximum Available Resources Report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isobel Frye - Director at Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Today at 19:08
Government has proposed lifting the threshold for embedded generation capacity from 1MW to 10MW., but is it enough
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history by Johan Fourie
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan Fourie
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Other People’s Money - Pierre Francois de Vos, constitutional law scholar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'People must be made aware of processes of name change' Deputy chairperson of the Gauteng Geographic Names Committee Dr Mandla Mathebula explains to process of name changes. 26 April 2021 3:25 PM
Govt to hit the ground running to speed up resumption of J&J vaccine rollout Pundits reflects on the government's decision to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout programme. 26 April 2021 12:51 PM
'Government has not been negotiating in good faith' Public Servants representative Mugwena Maluleke says the employer declared a strike even before negotiations started. 26 April 2021 12:13 PM
View all Local
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Business
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Govt to hit the ground running to speed up resumption of J&J vaccine rollout

26 April 2021 12:51 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
vaccines
#Covid19
johnsons and johnsons

Pundits reflects on the government's decision to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout programme.

The Health Department has confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout programme will resume through the Sisonke programme this week.

Ninety-five vaccine sites across the country will be opened for the resumptions of the rollout.

RELATED: J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms

The programme was stopped after six patients developed a blood clot after being vaccinated in the United States.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana and SA Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray to give more insight on the matter.

Stringent protocols have been put in place so that we can continue with the vaccination. The pressure is that because we lost a week of vaccinations, we need to now hit the ground running.

Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee

Gray says the research teams are ready to go and anxious to get back into the field and deliver the last 200,000 doses.

We have retrained our staff to make sure that we optimise the surveillance and manage any adverse events that may occur.

Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council

Listen below to the full conversation:




26 April 2021 12:51 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
vaccines
#Covid19
johnsons and johnsons

More from Local

'People must be made aware of processes of name change'

26 April 2021 3:25 PM

Deputy chairperson of the Gauteng Geographic Names Committee Dr Mandla Mathebula explains to process of name changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Government has not been negotiating in good faith'

26 April 2021 12:13 PM

Public Servants representative Mugwena Maluleke says the employer declared a strike even before negotiations started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms

26 April 2021 7:13 AM

The Health Department has confirmed that it had all the doses it needed to complete vaccination of half a million healthcare workers through the early access protocol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus

26 April 2021 6:27 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert

25 April 2021 4:03 PM

University of Free State water management scientist Professor Anthony Turton reacts to the engineers coming from Cuba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Things to know about life cover

25 April 2021 9:16 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives scenarios to look at when taking life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases

25 April 2021 7:47 AM

The Health Department says 59 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshegofatso Pule’s family welcomes JSE’s sacking of murder-accused Shoba

24 April 2021 11:18 AM

The man accused of Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, was employed in the information technology division of the JSE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 'Covid-19 disrupted programmes worldwide'

24 April 2021 10:44 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says WHO reported that 70 national vaccinations were suspended in 60 countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,637 Covid-19 infections

24 April 2021 7:35 AM

The Health Department says 71 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Contralesa, health dept discuss COVID measures as winter initiation season nears

'Government has not been negotiating in good faith'

Local

Govt to hit the ground running to speed up resumption of J&J vaccine rollout

Local

'People must be made aware of processes of name change'

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

ACDP pickets against LGBTI+ draft policy in public schools

26 April 2021 4:30 PM

What to know about the violence in Somalia

26 April 2021 3:49 PM

Gama denies Gigaba had a hand in his appointment at Transnet

26 April 2021 2:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA