Govt to hit the ground running to speed up resumption of J&J vaccine rollout
The Health Department has confirmed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout programme will resume through the Sisonke programme this week.
Ninety-five vaccine sites across the country will be opened for the resumptions of the rollout.
RELATED: J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms
The programme was stopped after six patients developed a blood clot after being vaccinated in the United States.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana and SA Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray to give more insight on the matter.
Stringent protocols have been put in place so that we can continue with the vaccination. The pressure is that because we lost a week of vaccinations, we need to now hit the ground running.Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee
Gray says the research teams are ready to go and anxious to get back into the field and deliver the last 200,000 doses.
We have retrained our staff to make sure that we optimise the surveillance and manage any adverse events that may occur.Dr Glenda Gray, CEO - SA Medical Research Council
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
More from Local
'People must be made aware of processes of name change'
Deputy chairperson of the Gauteng Geographic Names Committee Dr Mandla Mathebula explains to process of name changes.Read More
'Government has not been negotiating in good faith'
Public Servants representative Mugwena Maluleke says the employer declared a strike even before negotiations started.Read More
J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms
The Health Department has confirmed that it had all the doses it needed to complete vaccination of half a million healthcare workers through the early access protocol.Read More
South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert
University of Free State water management scientist Professor Anthony Turton reacts to the engineers coming from Cuba.Read More
Things to know about life cover
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives scenarios to look at when taking life insurance.Read More
South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 59 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule’s family welcomes JSE’s sacking of murder-accused Shoba
The man accused of Tshegofatso Pule's murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, was employed in the information technology division of the JSE.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Covid-19 disrupted programmes worldwide'
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says WHO reported that 70 national vaccinations were suspended in 60 countries.Read More
South Africa records 1,637 Covid-19 infections
The Health Department says 71 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.Read More