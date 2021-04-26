Streaming issues? Report here
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist

26 April 2021 1:44 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Soundtracks of My Life

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Singer, songwriter and performer Langa Mavuso took over the 702 playlists for an hour this past Saturday to share the jams from the 80s and 90s that shaped his life.

Related: Thando Thabethe on Soundtracks of my Life

Langa recalls a special memory brought on by Irene Cara's song Fame, which inspired him to pursue the arts and his mom embarrassing him by dancing to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a memory he now cherishes.

I'd see people dancing and moving around, I realised these people were in school so I wanted to go to a school like that and this movie sparked a deep desire in me to go out and pursue the arts.

Singer and Songwriter - Langa Mavuso

This song by Whitney Housten "I wanna dance with somebody" was such an embarrassing song for me growing up because my mom would sing and dance around, embarrassing me in front of my friends and cousins but now it's one of our favourite songs to share.

Singer and Songwriter - Langa Mavuso

Stream her Soundtracks of my Life playlist and more on Spotify.

Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM




