Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist
Singer, songwriter and performer Langa Mavuso took over the 702 playlists for an hour this past Saturday to share the jams from the 80s and 90s that shaped his life.
Related: Thando Thabethe on Soundtracks of my Life
Langa recalls a special memory brought on by Irene Cara's song Fame, which inspired him to pursue the arts and his mom embarrassing him by dancing to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a memory he now cherishes.
I'd see people dancing and moving around, I realised these people were in school so I wanted to go to a school like that and this movie sparked a deep desire in me to go out and pursue the arts.Singer and Songwriter - Langa Mavuso
This song by Whitney Housten "I wanna dance with somebody" was such an embarrassing song for me growing up because my mom would sing and dance around, embarrassing me in front of my friends and cousins but now it's one of our favourite songs to share.Singer and Songwriter - Langa Mavuso
Stream her Soundtracks of my Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK
Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf.Read More