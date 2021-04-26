Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist





Singer, songwriter and performer Langa Mavuso took over the 702 playlists for an hour this past Saturday to share the jams from the 80s and 90s that shaped his life.

Langa recalls a special memory brought on by Irene Cara's song Fame, which inspired him to pursue the arts and his mom embarrassing him by dancing to Whitney Houston's I Wanna Dance With Somebody, a memory he now cherishes.

I'd see people dancing and moving around, I realised these people were in school so I wanted to go to a school like that and this movie sparked a deep desire in me to go out and pursue the arts. Singer and Songwriter - Langa Mavuso

This song by Whitney Housten "I wanna dance with somebody" was such an embarrassing song for me growing up because my mom would sing and dance around, embarrassing me in front of my friends and cousins but now it's one of our favourite songs to share. Singer and Songwriter - Langa Mavuso

