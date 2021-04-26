Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree
Crickets South Africa has announced that the Members’ Council and the CSA interim board had reached a deal with all outstanding issues related to amending CSA’s Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).
The Members’ Council and the Board are very pleased to announce that a crisis has been averted and agreement has been reached on all those outstanding issues.
This agreement will now trigger an expedited process to adopt the MOI in terms of the Companies Act (s60) within 48 hours.
By reaching this agreement, cricket in South Africa has adopted a governance model which is best practice both in South Africa and internationally.
Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray has the story.
CSA will have a nomination committee that will nominate a new board. This is a very independent nomination.Craig Ray, Sports editor - Daily Maverick
Listen below for the full interview...
