'People must be made aware of processes of name change'





Deputy chairperson of the Gauteng Geographic Names Committee Dr Mandla Mathebula says people are encouraged to participate in name changes processes from the beginning.

Speaking to Ray White on The Azania Mosaka Show, Mathebula says once the minister of Arts and Culture gazettes the name change, people have 30 days to object.

At this stage, we are at the level the public and stakeholders are being consulted. The William Nicol process is being driven by the City of Johannesburg. Dr Mandla Mathebula, Deputy chairperson - Gauteng Geographic Names Committee

People must be made aware of the process to change a name and they must be mobilised to participate. Dr Mandla Mathebula, Deputy chairperson - Gauteng Geographic Names Committee

Mathebula says name changes are part of transformation.

Transformation will definitely drag for some time. Transformation cannot be quantified and it will take some time. Everyone will share the costs. We believe transformation is costly. Dr Mandla Mathebula, Deputy chairperson - Gauteng Geographic Names Committee

African National Congress members held a picket on William Nicol Drive on Monday morning in support of the street name to be changed to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

Listen to the full interview below...