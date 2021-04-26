Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines





The City of Johannesburg MMC of environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane blames informal traders and landlords of high rising buildings for the filth that is found on the streets of the Joburg CBD.

The city wants Metro police to start implementing the by-laws and charge fines for littering and illegal dumping.

According to a Sowetan article, businesses and those working in the Johannesburg inner city are facing a serious problem: filthy streets flowing with garbage every day.

Despite the City of Joburg cleaning the CBD three times a day, the impact of those efforts is barely noticeable when one walks the streets of SA’s economic hub.

Stan Itshegetseng, Director: communication - Office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

You have an option of giving them a fine if they are able to give you some form of identification. Stan Itshegetseng, Director: communication- Office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

The city cannot sit and watch this anarchy unfold. If you find a business in the city throwing boxes all over the show you must impose fines. Stan Itshegetseng, Director: communication- Office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

