Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines. 26 April 2021 5:25 PM
Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines The office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services says the city cannot just sit and watch the anarchy unfold. 26 April 2021 5:24 PM
[LISTEN] More than 75% of water treatment works are failing - Report Freelance Journalist Steve Kretzmann gives insights into the report about how half of SA's water treatment works are failing. 26 April 2021 5:02 PM
View all Local
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 April 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines

26 April 2021 5:24 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Pikitup
Mpho Moerane
City of Johannesburg MMC of environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane
Filth

The office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services says the city cannot just sit and watch the anarchy unfold.

The City of Johannesburg MMC of environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane blames informal traders and landlords of high rising buildings for the filth that is found on the streets of the Joburg CBD.

The city wants Metro police to start implementing the by-laws and charge fines for littering and illegal dumping.

According to a Sowetan article, businesses and those working in the Johannesburg inner city are facing a serious problem: filthy streets flowing with garbage every day.

Despite the City of Joburg cleaning the CBD three times a day, the impact of those efforts is barely noticeable when one walks the streets of SA’s economic hub.

Stan Itshegetseng, Director: communication - Office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

You have an option of giving them a fine if they are able to give you some form of identification.

Stan Itshegetseng, Director: communication- Office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

The city cannot sit and watch this anarchy unfold. If you find a business in the city throwing boxes all over the show you must impose fines.

Stan Itshegetseng, Director: communication- Office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services

Listen below for the full interview ...




26 April 2021 5:24 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Pikitup
Mpho Moerane
City of Johannesburg MMC of environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane
Filth

More from Local

[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work

26 April 2021 5:25 PM

DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

[LISTEN] More than 75% of water treatment works are failing - Report

26 April 2021 5:02 PM

Freelance Journalist Steve Kretzmann gives insights into the report about how half of SA's water treatment works are failing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People must be made aware of processes of name change'

26 April 2021 3:25 PM

Deputy chairperson of the Gauteng Geographic Names Committee Dr Mandla Mathebula explains to process of name changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt to hit the ground running to speed up resumption of J&J vaccine rollout

26 April 2021 12:51 PM

Pundits reflects on the government's decision to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Government has not been negotiating in good faith'

26 April 2021 12:13 PM

Public Servants representative Mugwena Maluleke says the employer declared a strike even before negotiations started.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms

26 April 2021 7:13 AM

The Health Department has confirmed that it had all the doses it needed to complete vaccination of half a million healthcare workers through the early access protocol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus

26 April 2021 6:27 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert

25 April 2021 4:03 PM

University of Free State water management scientist Professor Anthony Turton reacts to the engineers coming from Cuba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Things to know about life cover

25 April 2021 9:16 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives scenarios to look at when taking life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases

25 April 2021 7:47 AM

The Health Department says 59 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

Business Opinion

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines

Local

EWN Highlights

Unicef concerned about impact of COVID-19 on routine vaccination for SA kids

26 April 2021 8:40 PM

Numsa blames Dept of Public Enterprises for Mango’s problems

26 April 2021 7:48 PM

Biden promises India COVID support in call to Modi

26 April 2021 7:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA