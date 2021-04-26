How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?





How effective was Covid-19 stimulus in South Africa?

How should activists use maximum available resources to build back better?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duma Gqubule, a researcher at the Studies in Poverty And Inequality Institute.

… 63% of the funds [internationally] went to big corporates… Duma Gqubule, researcher - Studies in Poverty And Inequality Institute

In South Africa, the original stimulus… most of it went to companies… Duma Gqubule, researcher - Studies in Poverty And Inequality Institute

One success… the UIF, despite corruption… That was the major success of this stimulus package… Duma Gqubule, researcher - Studies in Poverty And Inequality Institute

