[LISTEN] More than 75% of water treatment works are failing - Report





South Africa's water treatment works are failing.

A Daily Maverick report says the Iris dashboard data shows that 75% of 910 municipality-run wastewater treatment works in the country achieved less than 50% compliance to minimum effluent standards in 2020.

John Perlman speaks to freelance journalist Steve Kretzmann who co-authored the report.

When one actually looks through the data, it appears that about three-quarters of our water treatment works are failing or managed very poorly. Steve Kretzmann, Freelance journalist

The engineers and technicians at the water treatment plants are not properly certified or qualified, that is what the data is showing me. Steve Kretzmann, Freelance journalist

Listen to the full interview below...