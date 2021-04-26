[LISTEN] More than 75% of water treatment works are failing - Report
South Africa's water treatment works are failing.
A Daily Maverick report says the Iris dashboard data shows that 75% of 910 municipality-run wastewater treatment works in the country achieved less than 50% compliance to minimum effluent standards in 2020.
John Perlman speaks to freelance journalist Steve Kretzmann who co-authored the report.
When one actually looks through the data, it appears that about three-quarters of our water treatment works are failing or managed very poorly.Steve Kretzmann, Freelance journalist
The engineers and technicians at the water treatment plants are not properly certified or qualified, that is what the data is showing me.Steve Kretzmann, Freelance journalist
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work
DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines.Read More
Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines
The office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services says the city cannot just sit and watch the anarchy unfold.Read More
'People must be made aware of processes of name change'
Deputy chairperson of the Gauteng Geographic Names Committee Dr Mandla Mathebula explains to process of name changes.Read More
Govt to hit the ground running to speed up resumption of J&J vaccine rollout
Pundits reflects on the government's decision to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout programme.Read More
'Government has not been negotiating in good faith'
Public Servants representative Mugwena Maluleke says the employer declared a strike even before negotiations started.Read More
J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms
The Health Department has confirmed that it had all the doses it needed to complete vaccination of half a million healthcare workers through the early access protocol.Read More
South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 148 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
South Africa won't benefit from Cuban engineers - Water expert
University of Free State water management scientist Professor Anthony Turton reacts to the engineers coming from Cuba.Read More
Things to know about life cover
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives scenarios to look at when taking life insurance.Read More
South Africa records over 1,300 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 59 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.Read More