No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek

26 April 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Economic freedom
Albert Einstein
book review
business book review
books
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom
Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history
Johan Fourie
Great Trek
Zwelithini
Charlemagne

Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history”.

Albert Einstein (Image by Jackie Ramirez from Pixabay)

Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.

Description of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom” by “NB Publishers”:

  • How did Einstein help create Eskom?

  • Why can an Indonesian volcano explain the Great Trek?

  • What do King Zwelithini and Charlemagne have in common?

These are some of the questions Johan Fourie explores in this entertaining, accessible economic history spanning everything from human migration from Africa 100 000 years ago to the pandemic.

Join Fourie on this journey through an African-centred economic history and the story of our long walk towards a brighter future.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek




