[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work





Renergen and DPD laser have entered into an agreement to manufacture Cryo-Vacc cases.

The cases will be suitable to transport vaccines around the country at the right temperature.

DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains how the cases were manufactured.

We find the traditional method of dry ice is used on a very wide basis which is the way they used to do this. The problem in South Africa with our long-distance even during winter, the high ambient temperatures, I have no doubt this will be the solution for the future. Anton Visagie, CEO - DPD Laser

We built into our bigger cases a small fridge where you can move it from the -70 environment into the fridge while the vaccination talks place. Anton Visagie, CEO - DPD Laser

