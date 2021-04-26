You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom
Businesses that want to generate their own electricity will cheer the government’s proposal to raise the threshold for “embedded generation” from 1 MW to 10 MW.
A license from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) will be needed to connect to the grid to sell an electricity surplus.
RELATED: 'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland.
It’s not fait accompli yet… Many are pushing to raise the limit… to 50 MW…Chris Yelland, energy expert
If you want to put a rooftop PV on the roof of your house, you do not have to register with Nersa. You need permission from your distributor… No license is required… If you are completely off-grid, you don’t need any permission.Chris Yelland, energy expert
There is every incentive with high electricity prices to install solar rooftop PV… significant savings…Chris Yelland, energy expert
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49272934_solar-panels-with-wind-turbines-and-electricity-pylon-at-sunset-clean-energy-concept-.html
More from Business
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek
Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.Read More
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.Read More
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.Read More
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats
Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
More from Opinion
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.Read More
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.Read More
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More