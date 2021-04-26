'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
“Mergers and acquisitions” (M & A) activity is slowly trending up.
M & A refers to the merging of one or more companies into a single entity.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.
There was a sharp drop due to the pandemic… We had our systemic problems even before it hit… There have been deals, a lot of them motivated by companies selling distressed assets, and others picking them up at bargain prices…Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen
There are positive expectations for 2022 onwards… The vaccine is a big factor. Once we have herd immunity, commercial activity can take off again in the industries that suffered… And a renewed interest in international trade…Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen
There’s a lot of disposal of non-core assets…Ian Jacobsberg, Director - Andersen
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
