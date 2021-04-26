'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Fuel for an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) does not come cheap.
Eskom’s precious supply of electricity, however, has skyrocketed in price over the past decade.
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric vehicle in South Africa?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed motoring expert Warren Tucker.
RELATED: Why Electric Vehicles may soon be all over SA, despite Eskom and a 7% 'penalty'
Electric cars are here to stay…Warren Tucker, motoring expert
Most EVs are sold in the EU… where there’s a subsidy or tax break… Towns there are close together… South Africa has vast, opens spaces between towns…Warren Tucker, motoring expert
The cheapest EV you can buy… the BMW I3 is almost a million rand… We don’t manufacture an electric vehicle here…Warren Tucker, motoring expert
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115974111_brussels-jan-19-2017-bmw-i3-electric-city-car-presented-at-the-brussels-autosalon-motor-show-.html?vti=lpxgks22w3phuttwj7-1-75
More from MyMoney Online
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.Read More
4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty
"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.Read More
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.Read More