Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:15
Audio: State Capture Commission hears Eskom, Estina related evidence from Mosebenzi Zwane
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to testify at the state capture inquiry. The inquiry will hear will evidence related to Eskom and Estina dairy farm project.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:27
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) calls on the Minister of Public Service and Administration to do the honourable thing and step aside if he feels like he cannot do his job anymore.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
December Mavuso - Deputy General Secretary of NEHAWU
Today at 12:37
The Commission for Gender Equality has released its report on the Government Emergency Response Action plan on GBV and femicide. The Commission says there is no accountability in the government's fight against gender-based violence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality
Today at 12:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa is at Botshabelo in the Free State where he is expected to lead Freedom Day celebrations as the country marks 27 years of democracy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:45
Constitutional Hill: Nationwide call for the declaration of the Will of the People.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer
Today at 12:52
Freedom Day: more needs to be done to stop killings of LGBTQI+ people in South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawethu Nkosana, CIVICUS LGBTQI+ Lead
Today at 12:56
What does Freedom Day mean to you: Being in the LGBTQIA+ community.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:15
Constitution Hill is catalysing a national call for South Africans to articulate their dreams, hopes and ambitions for the South Africa they want
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Vanessa September
Today at 13:35
Why irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Ailsa Hardie - From Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch
Today at 14:05
Reward strategies to beat remote working obstacles
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Deon Smit - Committee Member at the South African Reward Association
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Vehicle Wrapping
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paul Maleke - Owner of Luxury Wraps
Today at 18:10
Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aune Aunapuu - Founder of Yaga at Yaga
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:08
ZOOM; Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : How to grow your money babies, dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

26 April 2021 8:26 PM
by Ray White
Tags:
Malusi Gigaba
Gupta family
State Capture
Norma Mngoma

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.

JOHANNESBURG - The estranged wife of former Minister Malusi Gibaga has begun testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday, giving a broad outline of what she knew about her husband’s duties.

She began by being asked about her husband’s job.

READ: Zondo dismisses Gigaba’s application to block Mngoma’s testimony

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.

“So, one of the things you would’ve corrected in terms of this paragraph, is to say let’s not put in the dates because you’re not sure about the dates?”

She replied: “Yes. I know about his positions, but I don’t know the dates and I don’t want to be held accountable for the dates in case Malusi comes here.”

She then went on to testify about her husband and the Guptas.

Mngoma said she was introduced to the Guptas: “I don’t know all of them by names. He said they were advising him about work and things they were supposed to do.”

WATCH LIVE: Commission hears evidence from Norma Gigaba


This article first appeared on EWN : Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry




