South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus
Thirty-eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 186 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 849 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1 576 320.
RELATED: South Africa records 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 23 people succumb to virus
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 501 880 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 576 320 the total number of deaths is 54 186 the total number of recoveries is 1 501 880. pic.twitter.com/W4e83qHted— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 26, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 26 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 26, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/jw9fhXY3sw
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141441865_top-view-of-test-tubes-with-blood-samples-and-coronavirus-lettering-on-red-background.html?term=covid19%2Btest&vti=ocpsmep8k26m1konus-1-9
