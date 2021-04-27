[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:15
Audio: State Capture Commission hears Eskom, Estina related evidence from Mosebenzi Zwane
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to testify at the state capture inquiry. The inquiry will hear will evidence related to Eskom and Estina dairy farm project.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:27
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) calls on the Minister of Public Service and Administration to do the honourable thing and step aside if he feels like he cannot do his job anymore.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
December Mavuso - Deputy General Secretary of NEHAWU
Today at 12:37
The Commission for Gender Equality has released its report on the Government Emergency Response Action plan on GBV and femicide. The Commission says there is no accountability in the government's fight against gender-based violence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality
Today at 12:41
President Cyril Ramaphosa is at Botshabelo in the Free State where he is expected to lead Freedom Day celebrations as the country marks 27 years of democracy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:45
Constitutional Hill: Nationwide call for the declaration of the Will of the People.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer
Today at 12:52
Freedom Day: more needs to be done to stop killings of LGBTQI+ people in South Africa.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawethu Nkosana, CIVICUS LGBTQI+ Lead
Today at 12:56
What does Freedom Day mean to you: Being in the LGBTQIA+ community.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:15
Constitution Hill is catalysing a national call for South Africans to articulate their dreams, hopes and ambitions for the South Africa they want
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Vanessa September
Today at 13:35
Why irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Ailsa Hardie - From Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch
Today at 14:05
Reward strategies to beat remote working obstacles
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Deon Smit - Committee Member at the South African Reward Association
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Vehicle Wrapping
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Paul Maleke - Owner of Luxury Wraps
Today at 18:10
Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aune Aunapuu - Founder of Yaga at Yaga
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:08
ZOOM; Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : How to grow your money babies, dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 186 since the start of the pandemic. 27 April 2021 6:32 AM
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines. 26 April 2021 5:25 PM
View all Local
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
View all Business
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:31 AM
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong

27 April 2021 8:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried

Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong

Social media is talking after a video of two guys trying to load huge urn onto a small truck goes horribly wrong.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




27 April 2021 8:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried

27 April 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist

26 April 2021 1:44 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Alleged drunk Toyota Fortuna driver causing havoc on N1 goes viral

26 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Guy overhears colleagues plotting to get him fired in Zoom meeting

26 April 2021 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family

23 April 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral

23 April 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira

22 April 2021 8:07 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral

21 April 2021 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking

21 April 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic

20 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines

Local

Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

Politics Local

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Mosebenzi Zwane testifies on Eskom, Estina project

27 April 2021 11:35 AM

'Parliament will hold Cabinet ministers more accountable' - Speaker Modise

27 April 2021 11:08 AM

Nigerian troops suffer heavy losses in drawn-out battles with jihadists

27 April 2021 9:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA