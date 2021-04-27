[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong

Today at 12:15 Audio: State Capture Commission hears Eskom, Estina related evidence from Mosebenzi Zwane The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:23 Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to testify at the state capture inquiry. The inquiry will hear will evidence related to Eskom and Estina dairy farm project. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:27 The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU) calls on the Minister of Public Service and Administration to do the honourable thing and step aside if he feels like he cannot do his job anymore. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

December Mavuso - Deputy General Secretary of NEHAWU

125 125

Today at 12:37 The Commission for Gender Equality has released its report on the Government Emergency Response Action plan on GBV and femicide. The Commission says there is no accountability in the government's fight against gender-based violence. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Javu Baloyi - Spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality

125 125

Today at 12:41 President Cyril Ramaphosa is at Botshabelo in the Free State where he is expected to lead Freedom Day celebrations as the country marks 27 years of democracy. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 12:45 Constitutional Hill: Nationwide call for the declaration of the Will of the People. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lwando Xaso - Constitutional Lawyer

125 125

Today at 12:52 Freedom Day: more needs to be done to stop killings of LGBTQI+ people in South Africa. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mawethu Nkosana, CIVICUS LGBTQI+ Lead

125 125

Today at 12:56 What does Freedom Day mean to you: Being in the LGBTQIA+ community. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 13:15 Constitution Hill is catalysing a national call for South Africans to articulate their dreams, hopes and ambitions for the South Africa they want The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Vanessa September

125 125

Today at 13:35 Why irrigating your garden with laundry greywater is a bad idea The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Dr Ailsa Hardie - From Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch

125 125

Today at 14:05 Reward strategies to beat remote working obstacles The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Deon Smit - Committee Member at the South African Reward Association

125 125

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Vehicle Wrapping The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Paul Maleke - Owner of Luxury Wraps

125 125

Today at 18:10 Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Aune Aunapuu - Founder of Yaga at Yaga

125 125

Today at 18:39 ZOOM: The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM; Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125