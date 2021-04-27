Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'





It's been 27 years since South Africa held its first democratic elections.

As the country commemorates Freedom Day, South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world.

Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the Clement Manyathela Show, founding member and chairperson of the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030 Dr Somadoda Fikeni says there are signs of a leadership crisis at many levels.

Fikeni says when there was solid leadership at the political, government, business and civil society there was a common goal for the country.

You had a reason to hope, a reason to define even the pains people were facing to say the end game will look like this and that. Dr Somadoda Fikeni, founding member and chairperson - Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030

But what has happened since we have rampant corruption, we have the resurgence of racism and you have people remembering history into their convenience differently. Dr Somadoda Fikeni, founding member and chairperson - Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030

If you look at South African history, whenever we faced a crisis, it has been solved when the masses of the people were involved. Dr Somadoda Fikeni, founding member and chairperson - Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030

Amnesty International executive director Shenilla Mohamed says South Africa has made gains in term of the right to live where they want, the right to love who they want but there are different types of Human Rights abuses taking place.

South Africa has five times the global average of gender-based violence. In a country after 27 years of democracy, women do not feel safe, they are brutalised and raped. Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director - Amnesty International

We have to stop normalising corruption and thinking there is no way out. We can continue to demand accountability and justice. Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director - Amnesty International

Listen to the full interview below...