Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'
It's been 27 years since South Africa held its first democratic elections.
As the country commemorates Freedom Day, South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world.
Speaking to Nickolaus Bauer on the Clement Manyathela Show, founding member and chairperson of the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030 Dr Somadoda Fikeni says there are signs of a leadership crisis at many levels.
Fikeni says when there was solid leadership at the political, government, business and civil society there was a common goal for the country.
You had a reason to hope, a reason to define even the pains people were facing to say the end game will look like this and that.Dr Somadoda Fikeni, founding member and chairperson - Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030
But what has happened since we have rampant corruption, we have the resurgence of racism and you have people remembering history into their convenience differently.Dr Somadoda Fikeni, founding member and chairperson - Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030
If you look at South African history, whenever we faced a crisis, it has been solved when the masses of the people were involved.Dr Somadoda Fikeni, founding member and chairperson - Indlulamithi SA Scenarios 2030
Amnesty International executive director Shenilla Mohamed says South Africa has made gains in term of the right to live where they want, the right to love who they want but there are different types of Human Rights abuses taking place.
South Africa has five times the global average of gender-based violence. In a country after 27 years of democracy, women do not feel safe, they are brutalised and raped.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director - Amnesty International
We have to stop normalising corruption and thinking there is no way out. We can continue to demand accountability and justice.Shenilla Mohamed, Executive Director - Amnesty International
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51528293_man-beating-up-his-wife-illustrating-domestic-violence.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=mrt4ddiaix93c7ezw3-1-1
More from Local
DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal
DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement.Read More
#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax
Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee.Read More
Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report
Dr Ailsa Hardie from the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University says the study was done with various greywater types.Read More
Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale
Zwane has on Tuesday told the state capture commission he did not put any pressure on Glencore to sell the mine to the Gupta-linked company.Read More
'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'
Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi says none of the 22 government departments gives specific answers.Read More
South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 186 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.Read More
[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work
DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines.Read More
Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines
The office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services says the city cannot just sit and watch the anarchy unfold.Read More
[LISTEN] More than 75% of water treatment works are failing - Report
Freelance Journalist Steve Kretzmann gives insights into the report about how half of SA's water treatment works are failing.Read More