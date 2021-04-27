'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'
The Commission for Gender Equality has released its report on the Government Emergency Response Action plans on gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.
The commission says there is no accountability in the government's fight against gender-based violence.
Commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi has more on this.
They failed to achieve the bare minimum of a percentage of the 80 targets that they had set for themselves. Of the 80 they've only managed 17, which is a fail on its own. You will never know who was supposed to be held accountable in terms of the emergency response action plan.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality
When you look for the information you will hear that it is this department, that department, or that person. Of all the 22 departments none of them gives specific answers to these things. Are we serious about clamping down GBV in the country?Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality
What then happens to the R1,6-billion which no one is accounting for? Did it go to the relevant people to implement on the ground?Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality
We have given the report to the Presidency, to the 22 departments; others on the day of the launch had been phoning us nonstop, saying our minister wants this report but the very same ministers have not been keeping them in the loop that the commission is working on something so they can work as a team.Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67345281_social-issues-abuse-and-violence-on-women-young-drunk-man-hitting-and-beating-girl-at-home-after-dri.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=no9626j3cdpmj926a1-1-28
More from Local
DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal
DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement.Read More
#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax
Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee.Read More
Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report
Dr Ailsa Hardie from the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University says the study was done with various greywater types.Read More
Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale
Zwane has on Tuesday told the state capture commission he did not put any pressure on Glencore to sell the mine to the Gupta-linked company.Read More
Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'
Dr Somadoda Fikeni and Amnesty international executive director Shenilla Mohamed reflect on Freedom Day and the progress made.Read More
South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 186 since the start of the pandemic.Read More
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.Read More
[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work
DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines.Read More
Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines
The office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services says the city cannot just sit and watch the anarchy unfold.Read More
[LISTEN] More than 75% of water treatment works are failing - Report
Freelance Journalist Steve Kretzmann gives insights into the report about how half of SA's water treatment works are failing.Read More