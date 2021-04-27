'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'





The Commission for Gender Equality has released its report on the Government Emergency Response Action plans on gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

The commission says there is no accountability in the government's fight against gender-based violence.

Commission spokesperson Javu Baloyi has more on this.

They failed to achieve the bare minimum of a percentage of the 80 targets that they had set for themselves. Of the 80 they've only managed 17, which is a fail on its own. You will never know who was supposed to be held accountable in terms of the emergency response action plan. Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality

When you look for the information you will hear that it is this department, that department, or that person. Of all the 22 departments none of them gives specific answers to these things. Are we serious about clamping down GBV in the country? Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality

What then happens to the R1,6-billion which no one is accounting for? Did it go to the relevant people to implement on the ground? Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality

We have given the report to the Presidency, to the 22 departments; others on the day of the launch had been phoning us nonstop, saying our minister wants this report but the very same ministers have not been keeping them in the loop that the commission is working on something so they can work as a team. Javu Baloyi, Spokesperson - Commission for Gender Equality

