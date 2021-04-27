Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report
Using laundry greywater in your garden can be harmful.
This is according to a study led by Dr Ailsa Hardie of the Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University. The study is based on the MSc work of one of the co-authors, Ms Ncumisa Madubela.
The study suggests that if you want to use laundry greywater, you should at least use liquid washing detergent instead of washing powder.
We screened a whole bunch of different greywater that you get from households and we found that certain greywaters are not suitable for irrigation.Dr Ailsa Hardie, Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences - Stellenbosch
Laundry greywater derived from powdered detergents causes worse damage to the soil.Dr Ailsa Hardie, Department of Soil Science in the Faculty of AgriSciences - Stellenbosch
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89520449_automatic-sprinkler-system-watering-the-lawn-on-a-background-of-green-grass.html
