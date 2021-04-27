Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM; Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice ( CART ARY1 - Zero Malaria Org 1'42'' )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : How to grow your money babies, dividends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement. 27 April 2021 5:50 PM
#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee. 27 April 2021 5:00 PM
Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report Dr Ailsa Hardie from the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University says the study was done with various greywater types. 27 April 2021 3:38 PM
View all Local
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
View all Politics
Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale Zwane has on Tuesday told the state capture commission he did not put any pressure on Glencore to sell the mine to the Gupta-linke... 27 April 2021 2:48 PM
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker. 26 April 2021 5:49 PM
DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress. 24 April 2021 11:34 AM
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:31 AM
Singer Langa Mavuso takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 26 April 2021 1:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute. 26 April 2021 6:59 PM
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen. 26 April 2021 6:22 PM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale

27 April 2021 2:48 PM
by Graig-Lee Smith
Tags:
Mosebenzi Zwane
Gupta family
State Capture
Glencore
Optimum coal mine

Zwane has on Tuesday told the state capture commission he did not put any pressure on Glencore to sell the mine to the Gupta-linked company.

CAPE TOWN - Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane on Tuesday said he had no influence on the sale of Optimum Coal Mine in 2015.

The Glencore mine was sold to Tegeta after undergoing business rescue.

Zwane has on Tuesday told the state capture commission he did not put any pressure on Glencore to sell the mine to the Gupta-linked company.

Evidence leader advocate Pile Seleke and Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo have grilled Mosebeni Zwane over his controversial trip to Switzerland in 2015.

He says he had gone to meet with Glencore to discuss possible retrenchments...

“When I was the minister, there was a necessity for me to go to Switzerland on invitation. I had initiated the meeting, because when I arrived at the department, there was an issue of people losing their jobs – about 3,000 jobs.”

Zwane said he had no personal relationship with the Guptas and associate Salim Essa.

WATCH: Commission hears Eskom, Estina related evidence: Mr Mosebenzi Zwane

Zwane has rejected claims that Essa was his advisor when he travelled to Switzerland in 2015.

The former minister is alleged to have introduced Essa as his advisor during a controversial meeting in Switzerland in December 2015.

However, he's denied the allegation at the Zondo Inquiry.

“He introduced himself as an advisor of Tegeta. When Mr [Glencore CEO Ivan] Glasenberg came, Salim was already there. I then introduced myself, I also introduced Salim as a advisor of Tegeta.”

At the meeting Optimum Coal Mine was sold to Tegeta.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mosebenzi Zwane tells Zondo Inquiry he had no influence on Optimum Mine sale




27 April 2021 2:48 PM
by Graig-Lee Smith
Tags:
Mosebenzi Zwane
Gupta family
State Capture
Glencore
Optimum coal mine

More from Business

You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic

26 April 2021 6:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

26 April 2021 5:49 PM

Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats

23 April 2021 12:00 PM

Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

22 April 2021 8:26 PM

Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal

27 April 2021 5:50 PM

DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax

27 April 2021 5:00 PM

Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report

27 April 2021 3:38 PM

Dr Ailsa Hardie from the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University says the study was done with various greywater types.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'

27 April 2021 1:12 PM

Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi says none of the 22 government departments gives specific answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'

27 April 2021 12:43 PM

Dr Somadoda Fikeni and Amnesty international executive director Shenilla Mohamed reflect on Freedom Day and the progress made.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus

27 April 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 186 since the start of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

26 April 2021 8:26 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[COVID-19 VACCINES] Find out how Cryo-Vacc boxes work

26 April 2021 5:25 PM

DPD Laser CEO Anton Visagie explains why the cases are suitable to transport vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg CBD covered in filth, city to impose fines

26 April 2021 5:24 PM

The office of Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services says the city cannot just sit and watch the anarchy unfold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] More than 75% of water treatment works are failing - Report

26 April 2021 5:02 PM

Freelance Journalist Steve Kretzmann gives insights into the report about how half of SA's water treatment works are failing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax

Local

Freedom Day: 'South Africa has different human rights violations'

Local

'What happened to the R1,6-billion GBV money which no one is accounting for?'

Local

EWN Highlights

Numsa refuses to celebrate Freedom Day, says ANC has failed the people

27 April 2021 6:22 PM

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane: I’ll abide by court order halting Tourism Equity Fund

27 April 2021 5:06 PM

Freedom Day: Ramaphosa shines the spotlight on attacks on LGBTQ+ community

27 April 2021 3:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA