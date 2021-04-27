DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal
DSV Healthcare has been awarded the tender from the National Department of Health to distribute the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 mRNA vaccine to vaccination centres across South Africa.
The award is shared with The Biovac Institute, a public-private partnership.
DSV is the largest private distributor of cold chain products to the public and private sectors in South Africa and has the experience, infrastructure, and cold chain capabilities to support the national initiative to vaccinate communities around the country. This expertise is especially crucial when handling the Pfizer vaccine which needs to be stored, handled, and distributed at -70˚C.
DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack has more on this.
The Pfizer is slightly more complex because of the -70 ˚C.Anthony Diack, MD - DSV Healthcare
When we deliver the vaccines to the sites we'll obviously make sure the facility we deliver to is prepared to receive the product.Anthony Diack, MD - DSV Healthcare
We don't have an idea where the vaccines come from. As soon as we get the go-ahead we will pack and deliver them to the vaccination site.Anthony Diack, MD - DSV Healthcare
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22506821_macro-photography-of-a-syringe-ready-to-put-a-vaccine.html?vti=lmpscum4i0mt1dr17x-1-11
