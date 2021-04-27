Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money!
The secondhand clothing market is booming and no-one knows that better than Aune Aunapuu.
She's the founder and CEO of thriving online marketplace Yaga.
It's an app to trade both secondhand and new clothing in South Africa.
Aunapuu says Yaga makes person-to-person resale easy with secure online payment and nationwide delivery.
Bruce Whitfield interviews the entrepreneur who launched the local platform from her home country, Estonia.
Data shows that many women don't wear 20% of their wardrobe... That means that 80% can be uploaded and used to make money!Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
If you have clothes or shoes at home you no longer need, you can take a picture, upload them on Yaga and start making money selling them online.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
If you want to buy on Yaga, you can get secondhand branded products up to 90% cheaper than the original price!Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
We have close to 200,000 registered users and more than 1 million items on sale today.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
She says anyone who has a mobile device and access to the Internet is able to download the app from App Stores or by visiting the website yaga.co.za.
Yaga takes its 9% commission only once a purchase has gone through successfully.
The rating feature is still coming. At the moment we have processes in place [for reporting]... Safety is our first priority. We release the money to the seller only if the buyer has received the item.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
We provide a safe platform where people can shop and sell without the fear of getting scammed and losing their money.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
Our second priority is convenience.... Buyers can pay with several online methods and we'll send the items directly to their location with couriers... The buyers make the payment for the courier with the item's price...Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
If you buy from someone in your community, you will support them... Many of the sellers have said Yaga has provided their only income during the Covid pandemic and turned out to be a lifesaver.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
It's also good for the environment.Aune Aunapuu, Founder and CEO - Yaga
For more detail on how Yaga works, take a listen:
