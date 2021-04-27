PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax





PayTheGrants campaign is demanding that government continue with the R350 grants.

The campaign held protest across the country on Freedom day to make their plea heard. the group argues that if the government ends the grant in April, many people will be left hungry.

John Perlman speaks to #PayTheGrants member Julia Eccles about their objectives.

Our campaign is looking for a permanent solution in the form of a basic income guarantee and we are asking that the R350 grant be continued until such a time we have the basic income grant. Julia Eccles, Member - #PayGrants Campaign

What is urgently needed is a wealth tax in order for us to do social spending and empower people and build a robust economy. Julia Eccles, Member - #PayGrants Campaign

Listen to the full interview below...