'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
The GWM P-Series has officially been launched in South Africa.
The commercial double cab is a brand-new addition to its range of robust, reliable and "workaholic" bakkies says Great Wall Motors.
Be that as it may, the TV campaign leaves branding and advertising expert Andy Rice cold.
RELATED: WATCH Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage'
He understands what the ad is trying to do - move the brand upmarket - but this is not done in a credible way, says Rice.
"First of all you have to imagine the usual what I call 'bakkie porn' visuals. That means a vehicle racing through rough terrain, off-road, river crossings, dust clouds, mud holes etcetera".
Comments one viewer: "Only 10 seconds of frames, one can see the car being shown, the rest it's like National Geographic"
The voice-over, before the subject of all the flowery prose finally appears, includes descriptions like "the sound of conquering altitude" and "impenetrable forces" being "conquered with ease".
The market just won't listen to that tosh!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's all the usual generic stuff, in visual terms, that come with advertising for bakkies or pickup trucks.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It does rise to levels of pretentiousness that I haven't seen for a while and on top of that it's just hideously predictable.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
That's why the campaign earns Rice's advertising Zero of the Week award.
Watch the ad and decide for yourself:
Listen to Andy Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (GWM segment at 6:04):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Bakkie porn': GWM's new ad predictable and pretentious says Andy Rice
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGUFLi4Chhk
