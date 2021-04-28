



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

Among the allegations against him is that he acted in favour of Glencore to disadvantage Eskom.

This claim was made by former Eskom CEOs Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe.

When Koko appeared before the commission, he said that he personally wanted to know why Ramaphosa allegedly wanted him fired.

“The consequences of that was that after I left, R266 billion was lost as a result of load shedding after I left.”

Meanwhile, Molefe admitted that he didn’t have proof that Ramaphosa deliberately acted in the interests of Glencore but said that it was peculiar that he became chair of the Eskom war room immediately after his departure from Glencore without a cooling-off period.

“He would have financial benefit; he would have an interest in the settlement of the penalties. I’m not saying I know he peddled influence, but the situation was likely to arise.”

Zondo asked: “But you accept that it’s more of speculation?”

Molefe: “Yes.”

Ramaphosa is expected to take the stand at 10 am on Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance