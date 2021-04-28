SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus





Fifty-one more people have after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 880 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 577, 200.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 502, 986 people having recuperated from the virus.

