SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
LIVE: , President Cyril Ramaphosa will today finally take the hot seat at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen, political analyst
Today at 12:27
Mango airlines flights have been grounded. Airports Company South Africa has suspended the airline's flights due to non-payment.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Benediction Zubane - MANGO SA Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Exclusive: ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has reminded those denouncing party resolutions that the party is a voluntary organisation and if they didn’t like the rules they could leave.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:45
Exclusive: The mother of an Alexandra primary school girl has told Eyewitness News that her daughter had been raped and sexually abused multiple times, allegedly by two neighbours. Police have confirmed that two men were arrested over the weekend after
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
The SAPS says it has finalised a two-year contract with a service provider to supply the much-needed consumables essential for DNA testing. Police say they are making strides in addressing the backlog of DNA samples.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Zoom Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fundi Tshazibana - Deputy Governor at SARB
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Latest Local
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa. 28 April 2021 10:27 AM
There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it. 28 April 2021 8:11 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (... 28 April 2021 6:14 AM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our histo... 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
View all Politics
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”. 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus

28 April 2021 6:30 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Pandemic
infections
Coronavirus
#Covid19
daily infections
daily deaths

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifty-one more people have after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 880 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 577, 200.

RELATED: South Africa records 849 COVID-19 infections and 38 people succumb to virus

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 502, 986 people having recuperated from the virus.




More from Local

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read More arrow_forward

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

28 April 2021 8:11 AM

The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it.

Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends

27 April 2021 9:07 PM

Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

Read More arrow_forward

Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money!

27 April 2021 6:44 PM

The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga.

Read More arrow_forward

DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal

27 April 2021 5:50 PM

DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement.

Read More arrow_forward

#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax

27 April 2021 5:00 PM

Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee.

Read More arrow_forward

Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report

27 April 2021 3:38 PM

Dr Ailsa Hardie from the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University says the study was done with various greywater types.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

Local Politics

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

Local

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

Politics Local Business

EWN Highlights

READ: ANC President Ramaphosa’s opening statement at Zondo inquiry

28 April 2021 12:17 PM

Steenhuisen: Ramaphosa cannot distance himself from state capture

28 April 2021 11:33 AM

Robben Island Museum denies buildings in ruins, infrastructure decaying

28 April 2021 11:11 AM

