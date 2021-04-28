SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus
Fifty-one more people have after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 880 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 577, 200.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 502, 986 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 577 200 the total number of deaths is 54 237 the total number of recoveries is 1 502 986. pic.twitter.com/JapUZ68mQW— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 27, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 27, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/nZToXjlLtt
