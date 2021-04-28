There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu
Labour and government have failed to reach an agreement in the public service wage negotiations.
The Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, has called on South Africans to assist in resolving the deadlocked public service wage negotiations.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Mchunu the South African government is in office as a result of the vote by the people.
There is nothing strange about interacting with the people of South Africa on the matter. There is nothing strange with saying that someone in the public may have a better idea in resolving the deadlock.Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : GCIS
More from Local
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money!
The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga.Read More
DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal
DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement.Read More
#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax
Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee.Read More
Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report
Dr Ailsa Hardie from the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University says the study was done with various greywater types.Read More