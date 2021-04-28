There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu





Labour and government have failed to reach an agreement in the public service wage negotiations.

The Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu, has called on South Africans to assist in resolving the deadlocked public service wage negotiations.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Mchunu the South African government is in office as a result of the vote by the people.

There is nothing strange about interacting with the people of South Africa on the matter. There is nothing strange with saying that someone in the public may have a better idea in resolving the deadlock. Senzo Mchunu, Minister - Public Service and Administration

