[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral

Today at 12:23
LIVE: , President Cyril Ramaphosa will today finally take the hot seat at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen, political analyst
Today at 12:27
Mango airlines flights have been grounded. Airports Company South Africa has suspended the airline's flights due to non-payment.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Benediction Zubane - MANGO SA Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Exclusive: ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has reminded those denouncing party resolutions that the party is a voluntary organisation and if they didn’t like the rules they could leave.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:45
Exclusive: The mother of an Alexandra primary school girl has told Eyewitness News that her daughter had been raped and sexually abused multiple times, allegedly by two neighbours. Police have confirmed that two men were arrested over the weekend after
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
The SAPS says it has finalised a two-year contract with a service provider to supply the much-needed consumables essential for DNA testing. Police say they are making strides in addressing the backlog of DNA samples.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Zoom Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fundi Tshazibana - Deputy Governor at SARB
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral

28 April 2021 8:33 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Guy crashing car into NewsCafe to get to ex has us very worried

Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a man jumping through a window to stop a dangerous driver goes viral.

Click here to watch and read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




