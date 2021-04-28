[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

Today at 12:23 LIVE: , President Cyril Ramaphosa will today finally take the hot seat at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Susan Booysen, political analyst

125 125

Today at 12:27 Mango airlines flights have been grounded. Airports Company South Africa has suspended the airline's flights due to non-payment. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Benediction Zubane - MANGO SA Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:37 Exclusive: ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has reminded those denouncing party resolutions that the party is a voluntary organisation and if they didn’t like the rules they could leave. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:45 Exclusive: The mother of an Alexandra primary school girl has told Eyewitness News that her daughter had been raped and sexually abused multiple times, allegedly by two neighbours. Police have confirmed that two men were arrested over the weekend after The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:56 The SAPS says it has finalised a two-year contract with a service provider to supply the much-needed consumables essential for DNA testing. Police say they are making strides in addressing the backlog of DNA samples. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson

125 125

Today at 18:20 Zoom: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125