Today at 12:23
LIVE: , President Cyril Ramaphosa will today finally take the hot seat at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
Today at 12:27
Mango airlines flights have been grounded. Airports Company South Africa has suspended the airline's flights due to non-payment.
Today at 12:37
Exclusive: ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has reminded those denouncing party resolutions that the party is a voluntary organisation and if they didn’t like the rules they could leave.
Today at 12:41
Today at 12:45
Exclusive: The mother of an Alexandra primary school girl has told Eyewitness News that her daughter had been raped and sexually abused multiple times, allegedly by two neighbours. Police have confirmed that two men were arrested over the weekend after
Today at 12:52
Today at 12:56
The SAPS says it has finalised a two-year contract with a service provider to supply the much-needed consumables essential for DNA testing. Police say they are making strides in addressing the backlog of DNA samples.
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend
Today at 19:19
Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month
Today at 19:33
Zoom Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank
Latest Local
'If they steal, vote them out! I've they're ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa. 28 April 2021 10:27 AM
There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it. 28 April 2021 8:11 AM
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning. 28 April 2021 6:14 AM
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot? Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history? 27 April 2021 4:01 PM
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details. 26 April 2021 8:26 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would've become Jacob Zuma's advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of "Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history". 26 April 2021 7:34 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were 'brave' The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would've become Jacob Zuma's advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I've they're ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM
by Kabous le Roux
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on his fellow South Africans to vote out ineffective or corrupt councillors.

South Africans will vote in local government elections on 27 October.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Africa Melane interviewed Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at the Human Science Research Council.

In the face of severe corruption in local government and numerous service delivery challenges; can our votes shift the needle?

We’re seeing strong narratives… ‘I want to vote, but nothing changes.’ ‘I’ve voted before but it made no difference.’ ‘Voting is pointless, my life has not got better.’ …

Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council

Poor and marginalised communities… having one not-so-great clinic is better than having none at all…

Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council

We’ve seen a number of independent candidates stand for local government elections. Some scholars term it, ‘The Rise of the Independent Candidate’… There’s still an unequal playing field…

Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council

RELATED: Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'




[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

28 April 2021 8:11 AM

The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it.

SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus

28 April 2021 6:30 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends

27 April 2021 9:07 PM

Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money!

27 April 2021 6:44 PM

The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga.

DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal

27 April 2021 5:50 PM

DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement.

#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax

27 April 2021 5:00 PM

Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee.

Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report

27 April 2021 3:38 PM

Dr Ailsa Hardie from the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University says the study was done with various greywater types.

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?

27 April 2021 4:01 PM

Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?

You may soon

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic

26 April 2021 6:22 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

26 April 2021 5:49 PM

Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?

27 April 2021 4:01 PM

Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?

Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

26 April 2021 8:26 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.

IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls

23 April 2021 7:28 AM

The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

22 April 2021 8:26 PM

Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19

22 April 2021 1:28 PM

The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.

SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa

21 April 2021 8:55 PM

This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local government level.

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says

21 April 2021 2:36 PM

The matter is expected to sit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May.

Most popular stories on 702 in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)

19 December 2019 10:05 AM

These were the articles we couldn't get enough of on 702 in March of the past year.

Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF

5 December 2019 8:56 AM

The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.

'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'

25 August 2019 3:20 PM

The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.

CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'

20 August 2019 8:35 PM

There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.

Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry

16 May 2019 1:09 PM

Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.

Maimane not in Malema and Ramaphosa's league and lacks charisma, say DA members

13 May 2019 11:21 AM

Callers on the Eusebius McKasier Show share their views on the performance of political parties in the elections.

Impressive results for EFF, IFP and FF Plus

11 May 2019 7:40 PM

Independent Electoral Commission announces outcomes of the 2019 general elections.

Mixed fortunes for parties as IEC releases results

11 May 2019 7:02 PM

EFF now the official opposition in five provinces, the FF Plus surprises with 14 seats in the National Assembly.

EFF now the official opposition in three provinces

10 May 2019 4:44 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the party has always had strong support in Mpumalanga.

Is Mmusi Maimane responsible for DA's poor performance?

10 May 2019 1:44 PM

City Press journalist S'thembile Cele gives analysis on the performance of the Democratic Alliance at the polls.

Steenhuisen: Ramaphosa cannot distance himself from state capture

28 April 2021 11:33 AM

Robben Island Museum denies buildings in ruins, infrastructure decaying

28 April 2021 11:11 AM

UPDATE: KZN police recapture 22 escaped prisoners, hunt still on for 23 others

28 April 2021 10:25 AM

