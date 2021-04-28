'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on his fellow South Africans to vote out ineffective or corrupt councillors.
South Africans will vote in local government elections on 27 October.
Africa Melane interviewed Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at the Human Science Research Council.
In the face of severe corruption in local government and numerous service delivery challenges; can our votes shift the needle?
We’re seeing strong narratives… ‘I want to vote, but nothing changes.’ ‘I’ve voted before but it made no difference.’ ‘Voting is pointless, my life has not got better.’ …Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council
Poor and marginalised communities… having one not-so-great clinic is better than having none at all…Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council
We’ve seen a number of independent candidates stand for local government elections. Some scholars term it, ‘The Rise of the Independent Candidate’… There’s still an unequal playing field…Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council
RELATED: Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu
The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it.Read More
SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money!
The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga.Read More
DSV Healthcare and Covax land Pfizer vaccine distribution deal
DSV Healthcare MD Anthony Diack says the Pfizer vaccine is more complex because of the -70 ˚C storage requirement.Read More
#PayTheGrant campaign wants R350 grant to continue and advocates for wealth tax
Campaign member Julia Eccles says the R350 grants should not end yet, government should introduce a basic income guarantee.Read More
Laundry greywater from powdered detergents very harmful for the garden - Report
Dr Ailsa Hardie from the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University says the study was done with various greywater types.Read More
More from Opinion
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?
Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?Read More
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom
Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.Read More
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.Read More
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.Read More
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
More from Politics
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.Read More
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?
Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?Read More
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.Read More
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls
The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19
The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.Read More
SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa
This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local government level.Read More
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More
NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says
The matter is expected to sit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May.Read More
More from Elections
Most popular stories on 702 in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These were the articles we couldn't get enough of on 702 in March of the past year.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.Read More
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.Read More
Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.Read More
Maimane not in Malema and Ramaphosa's league and lacks charisma, say DA members
Callers on the Eusebius McKasier Show share their views on the performance of political parties in the elections.Read More
Impressive results for EFF, IFP and FF Plus
Independent Electoral Commission announces outcomes of the 2019 general elections.Read More
Mixed fortunes for parties as IEC releases results
EFF now the official opposition in five provinces, the FF Plus surprises with 14 seats in the National Assembly.Read More
EFF now the official opposition in three provinces
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the party has always had strong support in Mpumalanga.Read More
Is Mmusi Maimane responsible for DA's poor performance?
City Press journalist S'thembile Cele gives analysis on the performance of the Democratic Alliance at the polls.Read More