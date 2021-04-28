



President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on his fellow South Africans to vote out ineffective or corrupt councillors.

South Africans will vote in local government elections on 27 October.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Africa Melane interviewed Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at the Human Science Research Council.

In the face of severe corruption in local government and numerous service delivery challenges; can our votes shift the needle?

We’re seeing strong narratives… ‘I want to vote, but nothing changes.’ ‘I’ve voted before but it made no difference.’ ‘Voting is pointless, my life has not got better.’ … Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council

Poor and marginalised communities… having one not-so-great clinic is better than having none at all… Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council

We’ve seen a number of independent candidates stand for local government elections. Some scholars term it, ‘The Rise of the Independent Candidate’… There’s still an unequal playing field… Joleen Steyn Kotze, Senior Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship - Human Science Research Council

RELATED: Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'