If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.
This week Whitfield interviewed Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.
Recently published "Other People's Money" articles:
-
I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous! - Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira
-
-
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
De Vos was born in Messina and matriculated from Pietersburg High School.
He obtained a BCom (Law), an LLB, and an LLM (cum laude) from Stellenbosch University, an LLM from Columbia University, and an LLD from the University of the Western Cape.
De Vos is a well-known commentator in South Africa and regularly features in publications such as Daily Maverick.
-
What is it that De Vos believes about money?
-
Does it keep him up at night?
-
Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?
Academia is not the worst paying job… I didn’t choose it for the money. If I wanted to really make lots of money, I would’ve become an advocate representing Jacob Zuma! Then I would’ve really coined it!Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
On a university professor’s salary, you never stay at a five-star hotel… Travel is the only thing I’ll go into an overdraft for…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
I own an apartment. I bought it when I was 37… It was a hugely good investment. It’s paid off because I don’t like to have debt…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
The Constitution is the closest we’ll get to… a shared vision for the country. It’s one of the most progressive Constitutions in the world… The promise in the Constitution is not always delivered, because for that we need economic growth and a competent state…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
What happened during the Zuma-era… through the courts, there was some accountability… The Constitution more or less works…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
I think I’m more or less going to survive [in retirement] without having to eat Bully Beef… In academia, you’re forced to retire at 65… It will be nice to have more time to travel; one of the things I waste my money on…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
I don’t look at my bank statements every month… I’m not good at penny-pinching…Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
If money was really not an issue, I would love to mentor people doing their LLB… and create a cohort of people invested in this project.Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93314736_close-up-of-gavel-and-banknote-in-courtroom.html
More from Make Money Mondays
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy
Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).Read More
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'
Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)
Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'I grew up poor, but never realised it'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More