If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

Today at 12:23
LIVE: , President Cyril Ramaphosa will today finally take the hot seat at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Susan Booysen, political analyst
Today at 12:27
Mango airlines flights have been grounded. Airports Company South Africa has suspended the airline's flights due to non-payment.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Benediction Zubane - MANGO SA Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Exclusive: ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has reminded those denouncing party resolutions that the party is a voluntary organisation and if they didn’t like the rules they could leave.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:41
Exclusive: ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has reminded those denouncing party resolutions that the party is a voluntary organisation and if they didn’t like the rules they could leave.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:45
Exclusive: The mother of an Alexandra primary school girl has told Eyewitness News that her daughter had been raped and sexually abused multiple times, allegedly by two neighbours. Police have confirmed that two men were arrested over the weekend after
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Exclusive: The mother of an Alexandra primary school girl has told Eyewitness News that her daughter had been raped and sexually abused multiple times, allegedly by two neighbours. Police have confirmed that two men were arrested over the weekend after
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
The SAPS says it has finalised a two-year contract with a service provider to supply the much-needed consumables essential for DNA testing. Police say they are making strides in addressing the backlog of DNA samples.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Zoom Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fundi Tshazibana - Deputy Governor at SARB
No Items to show
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Constitution
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pierre de Vos
money beliefs
Other People's Money
Constitutional Law

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Constitutional Law expert Pierre de Vos.

© andreypopov/123rf.com

De Vos was born in Messina and matriculated from Pietersburg High School.

He obtained a BCom (Law), an LLB, and an LLM (cum laude) from Stellenbosch University, an LLM from Columbia University, and an LLD from the University of the Western Cape.

De Vos is a well-known commentator in South Africa and regularly features in publications such as Daily Maverick.

  • What is it that De Vos believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

Academia is not the worst paying job… I didn’t choose it for the money. If I wanted to really make lots of money, I would’ve become an advocate representing Jacob Zuma! Then I would’ve really coined it!

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

On a university professor’s salary, you never stay at a five-star hotel… Travel is the only thing I’ll go into an overdraft for…

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

I own an apartment. I bought it when I was 37… It was a hugely good investment. It’s paid off because I don’t like to have debt…

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

The Constitution is the closest we’ll get to… a shared vision for the country. It’s one of the most progressive Constitutions in the world… The promise in the Constitution is not always delivered, because for that we need economic growth and a competent state…

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

What happened during the Zuma-era… through the courts, there was some accountability… The Constitution more or less works…

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

I think I’m more or less going to survive [in retirement] without having to eat Bully Beef… In academia, you’re forced to retire at 65… It will be nice to have more time to travel; one of the things I waste my money on…

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

I don’t look at my bank statements every month… I’m not good at penny-pinching…

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

If money was really not an issue, I would love to mentor people doing their LLB… and create a cohort of people invested in this project.

Pierre de Vos, constitutional law expert

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos




