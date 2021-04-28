Mango flights suspended for today only
Mango Airlines has confirmed their flights have been grounded.
In a statement on Twitter, the airline says the suspension is only for today. The statement also says the flights were grounded due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.
For Media and Consumer,— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) April 28, 2021
Mango Airlines apologises for today's flight interruptions and delays.
We can confirm that our services and all flights are temporarily suspended for today only, due to outstanding payments to ACSA. (1/4)
Please do anticipate much longer than the ordinary waiting time for calls to be cleared. Outbound direct messages via calls, emails, SMS, social media, etc, are also being sent to affected customers. (3/4)— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) April 28, 2021
We ask for calm and patience as we navigate through these challenges. We will update the public as soon as possible.— Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) April 28, 2021
We apologise in advance for the inconvenience caused.
Ends- (4/4)
Source : Mango Airlines official Facebook page
