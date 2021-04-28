Mango flights suspended for today only





Mango Airlines has confirmed their flights have been grounded.

In a statement on Twitter, the airline says the suspension is only for today. The statement also says the flights were grounded due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.

Mango Airlines apologises for today's flight interruptions and delays.



We can confirm that our services and all flights are temporarily suspended for today only, due to outstanding payments to ACSA. (1/4) — Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) April 28, 2021

Please do anticipate much longer than the ordinary waiting time for calls to be cleared. Outbound direct messages via calls, emails, SMS, social media, etc, are also being sent to affected customers. (3/4) — Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) April 28, 2021