CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away
JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away.
It's understood Mogase passed away on Wednesday morning. He held the position of first post-apartheid era mayor of the greater Johannesburg between 1995 and 2000.
Described as an outstanding servant of the city, Mogase served as an activist before becoming a councillor and was part of the leadership of the Soweto crisis committee.
City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said Mogase played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for local governance.
“We are saddened as the City of Johannesburg on the passing of the first post-apartheid mayor of the greater Johannesburg metropolitan council, a struggle veteran who joined the African National Congress in Alexandra in the ’50s. He was very active in the National Congress Youth League."
[Media Statement]: City mourns passing of former Mayor Isaac Mogase pic.twitter.com/zDXermeQw5— Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) April 28, 2021
