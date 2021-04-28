CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away





JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away.

It's understood Mogase passed away on Wednesday morning. He held the position of first post-apartheid era mayor of the greater Johannesburg between 1995 and 2000.

Described as an outstanding servant of the city, Mogase served as an activist before becoming a councillor and was part of the leadership of the Soweto crisis committee.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said Mogase played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for local governance.

“We are saddened as the City of Johannesburg on the passing of the first post-apartheid mayor of the greater Johannesburg metropolitan council, a struggle veteran who joined the African National Congress in Alexandra in the ’50s. He was very active in the National Congress Youth League."

