'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his first day of testimony before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday in his capacity as ANC president.
He'll return in May to present evidence in his capacity as head of state.
RELATED: Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'
Ramaphosa was Jacob Zuma's deputy during what's become known as the era of state capture.
In his opening remarks, Ramaphosa said state capture has increasingly been a subject of discussion in ANC structures as "the volume of evidence began to mount" in the public domain.
He admitted that the tender-scoring Bosasa group of companies had benefited from funding the party and its election campaigns.
However, the president's testimony on Wednesday has been described as "vague".
It did happen. There's no way of running away from it or even hiding it... That company, Bosasa, had contracts with government and funded an ANC election room...President Cyril Ramaphosa
Bruce Whitfield asks former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon for his impressions.
RELATED: 'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'
Leon examines the factors that led to the situation South Africa is in today, including dodgy cadre deployment, in his book “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.
The DA founder says the treatment Ramaphosa received at the Commission was deferential, possibly in part thanks to the fact that - unlike Zuma - he showed up and "manned up".
In a sense, Ramaphosa took responsibility on the party's behalf for both state capture and corruption, but it was very qualified. He then said, at the same time, that the ANC is not systemically corrupt.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
What I can say is that there was massive system failure. Some of it would have happened blatantly, where certain people were put in certain positions to advance certain agendas... Some of it was so hidden... you just could not see that a certain individual was there to advance a particular agenda.President Cyril Ramaphosa
That is why we rely on your commission to ferret the truth out...President Cyril Ramaphosa
You could make a case that the ANC is systemically corrupt, Leon says, with Bosasa the cherry on the top.
I guess that was the downside of his appearance but, once again, I think Cyril Ramaphosa's greatest calling card is that he isn't Jacob Zuma and if you take that as the base of comparison, he was a centre of enlightenment and candour!Tony Leon, Former DA leader
But in the overall sense, I found elements of his evidence somewhat lacking in accountability.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
The weakest part... was on the issue of cadre deployment... what really has wrecked so many institutions... Denel, SAA, Prasa... It defied credulity.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
A strong start at the beginning... but then, under any probing questions, he just collapsed.Tony Leon, Former DA leader
Ramaphosa continues his testimony on Thursday.
Listen to the discussion with Tony Leon below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Business
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Have we reached Peak Petrol?
It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.Read More
Mango flights suspended for today only
The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.Read More
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.Read More
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends
Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.Read More
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'
Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
More from Politics
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns
The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position.Read More
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away
Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.Read More
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?
Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?Read More
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.Read More
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls
The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19
The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.Read More
More from Opinion
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos
Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?
There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.Read More
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?
Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?Read More
You may soon generate 10 MW of your own electricity - and sell surplus to Eskom
Govt has proposed lifting the threshold for "embedded generation" from 1 MW to 10 MW. Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Yelland.Read More
How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.Read More
'Mergers & Acquisitions' is starting to recover from the pandemic
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ian Jacobsberg, Director at Andersen.Read More
'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them
Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More