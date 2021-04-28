Streaming issues? Report here
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
State Capture
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tony Leon
Zondo commission
state capture commission
Zondo
Ramaphosa at Zondo Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his first day of testimony before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday in his capacity as ANC president.

He'll return in May to present evidence in his capacity as head of state.

RELATED: Zondo testimony: 'It’s critical for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reputation'

Ramaphosa was Jacob Zuma's deputy during what's become known as the era of state capture.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on 28 April 2021. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

In his opening remarks, Ramaphosa said state capture has increasingly been a subject of discussion in ANC structures as "the volume of evidence began to mount" in the public domain.

He admitted that the tender-scoring Bosasa group of companies had benefited from funding the party and its election campaigns.

However, the president's testimony on Wednesday has been described as "vague".

It did happen. There's no way of running away from it or even hiding it... That company, Bosasa, had contracts with government and funded an ANC election room...

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Bruce Whitfield asks former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon for his impressions.

RELATED: 'Expect vague answers from Ramaphosa at Zondo, he can't throw ANC under the bus'

Leon examines the factors that led to the situation South Africa is in today, including dodgy cadre deployment, in his book “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.

The DA founder says the treatment Ramaphosa received at the Commission was deferential, possibly in part thanks to the fact that - unlike Zuma - he showed up and "manned up".

In a sense, Ramaphosa took responsibility on the party's behalf for both state capture and corruption, but it was very qualified. He then said, at the same time, that the ANC is not systemically corrupt.

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

What I can say is that there was massive system failure. Some of it would have happened blatantly, where certain people were put in certain positions to advance certain agendas... Some of it was so hidden... you just could not see that a certain individual was there to advance a particular agenda.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

That is why we rely on your commission to ferret the truth out...

President Cyril Ramaphosa

You could make a case that the ANC is systemically corrupt, Leon says, with Bosasa the cherry on the top.

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon. Picture: EWN.

I guess that was the downside of his appearance but, once again, I think Cyril Ramaphosa's greatest calling card is that he isn't Jacob Zuma and if you take that as the base of comparison, he was a centre of enlightenment and candour!

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

But in the overall sense, I found elements of his evidence somewhat lacking in accountability.

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

The weakest part... was on the issue of cadre deployment... what really has wrecked so many institutions... Denel, SAA, Prasa... It defied credulity.

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

A strong start at the beginning... but then, under any probing questions, he just collapsed.

Tony Leon, Former DA leader

Ramaphosa continues his testimony on Thursday.

Listen to the discussion with Tony Leon below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon




