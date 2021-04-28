Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday Mango Airline spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they apologise for the inconvenience caused by the suspension. 28 April 2021 4:51 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position. 28 April 2021 5:18 PM
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000. 28 April 2021 3:16 PM
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
Mango flights suspended for today only The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa. 28 April 2021 2:09 PM
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Mango Airlines customers were left stranded at airports across the country on Wednesday morning.

The low-cost airline was grounded because of outstanding debt to the Airports Company of South Africa.

RELATED: Mango vows to be back in the air on Thursday after flights suspended by Acsa

Later in the afternoon Acsa lifted the suspension, following negotiations with Mango.

The Airports Company said in a statement that Mango had made part payment towards the amount owed for landing fees, parking fees and passenger service charges.

The airline has also "made further undertakings" to settle the remaining debt.

But what does this say about the state of the airline and its future?

Bruce Whitfield interviews transport economist Joachim Vermooten.

Mango is definitely in financial distress and has been so at least from the end of September last year, when it was unable to pay its bills for maintenance to SAA Technical. That somehow got postponed or kicked down the road...

Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist

It's very clear from the management's published letter that it won't be able to continue if it fails to pay its lessors for aircraft on lease from very large leasing companies.

Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist

Vermooten points out that Mango increased its planes to 14 from an initial four.

Another inhibiting factor is the lowered passenger demand since Covid hit, while still maintaining the increased number of aircraft.

That change-over was a significant growth in its production ability and, of course, the cost related to that.

Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist

Most of the other airlines took the opportunity of the lessors' willingness to actually come to terms with Covid by either taking back aircraft or postponing or extending lease contracts...

Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist

No such action has been taken by Mango. It's basically sat back, let the cost structure run while knowing the revenue base has almost dried up!

Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist

Vermooten believes South African Airways (SAA) should have cut Mango (an SAA subsidiary) loose when it would still have fetched a good price.

Listen to Vermooten's argument in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa




'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Mango flights suspended for today only

28 April 2021 2:09 PM

The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends

27 April 2021 9:07 PM

Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.

'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'

27 April 2021 8:39 PM

Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends

27 April 2021 9:07 PM

Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money!

27 April 2021 6:44 PM

The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga.

No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.

'Electric cars are here to stay', but South Africans aren't buying them

26 April 2021 5:49 PM

Does it make financial sense to buy an electric car? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews car expert Warren Tucker.

DIY tips on how to refresh the bedroom ahead of winter

24 April 2021 11:34 AM

Decor and DIY expert Janice Anderssen gives tips on easy ways to refresh the pillows, duvet and mattress.

Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?

23 April 2021 10:58 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday

28 April 2021 4:51 PM

Mango Airline spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they apologise for the inconvenience caused by the suspension.

CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away

28 April 2021 3:16 PM

Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.

Mango flights suspended for today only

28 April 2021 2:09 PM

The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

28 April 2021 8:11 AM

The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it.

SA confirms 880 COVID-19 infections and 51 more people succumb to virus

28 April 2021 6:30 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 54, 237 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends

27 April 2021 9:07 PM

Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.

