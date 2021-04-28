Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango Airlines customers were left stranded at airports across the country on Wednesday morning.
The low-cost airline was grounded because of outstanding debt to the Airports Company of South Africa.
Later in the afternoon Acsa lifted the suspension, following negotiations with Mango.
The Airports Company said in a statement that Mango had made part payment towards the amount owed for landing fees, parking fees and passenger service charges.
The airline has also "made further undertakings" to settle the remaining debt.
But what does this say about the state of the airline and its future?
Bruce Whitfield interviews transport economist Joachim Vermooten.
Mango is definitely in financial distress and has been so at least from the end of September last year, when it was unable to pay its bills for maintenance to SAA Technical. That somehow got postponed or kicked down the road...Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist
It's very clear from the management's published letter that it won't be able to continue if it fails to pay its lessors for aircraft on lease from very large leasing companies.Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist
Vermooten points out that Mango increased its planes to 14 from an initial four.
Another inhibiting factor is the lowered passenger demand since Covid hit, while still maintaining the increased number of aircraft.
That change-over was a significant growth in its production ability and, of course, the cost related to that.Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist
Most of the other airlines took the opportunity of the lessors' willingness to actually come to terms with Covid by either taking back aircraft or postponing or extending lease contracts...Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist
No such action has been taken by Mango. It's basically sat back, let the cost structure run while knowing the revenue base has almost dried up!Joachim Vermooten, Transport economist
Vermooten believes South African Airways (SAA) should have cut Mango (an SAA subsidiary) loose when it would still have fetched a good price.
Listen to Vermooten's argument in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Source : Mango Airlines official Facebook page
