US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
Border officials have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 119 fake Krugerrands into the US.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the coins were discovered at the Rochester Port of Entry in New York State.
They were supposedly minted in 1972.
The coins showed a low-quality metal which did not carry the weight of an authentic gold coin, says a CBP statement.
It said one authentic Krugerrand 1972 gold coin would be worth more than R25,690 ($1,800).
That means the batch of coins, if they had been real, would have been worth more than R3 million.
CBP officers at the Rochester Port of Entry unpacked 119 counterfeit South African Krugerrand 1972 one-ounce gold coins on April 5. These coins are restricted for distribution by the mint of the South African government.
Krugerrands are the world's most widely-held - by a long way - and popular gold coin. They can be bought and sold anywhere in the world!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Do fake Krugerrands present a huge problem?
Not at the moment, says Alan Demby who is Executive Chairperson of the South African Gold Coin Exchange (SAGCE)
There was a time some years ago when a few fake Krugerrands were made using tungsten, but I don't think it's endemic.Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange
I think these [seized in New York] were incorrectly labelled, incorrectly weighed. Most coin dealers check... However, at $1,800 an ounce, it makes it a very attractive proposition!Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange
If you buy from dealers at the market price, you're ok. It's when you think you're getting a great deal [that you're not].Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange
You know what they say (chuckles), if it's too good to be true, it generally is.Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange
Listen to Demby's advice about buying Krugerrands below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/udo72/udo722012/udo72201200097/161446718-close-up-of-two-krugerrand-gold-coins.jpg
