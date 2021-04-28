Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday Mango Airline spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they apologise for the inconvenience caused by the suspension. 28 April 2021 4:51 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position. 28 April 2021 5:18 PM
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000. 28 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Politics
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
Mango flights suspended for today only The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa. 28 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Business
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands

28 April 2021 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
New York
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gold bullion
Krugerrand
south african mint
fake coins
fake Krugerrand coins
Alan Demby
South African Gold Coin Exchange
SAGCE
counterfeit Krugerrands

If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange)

Border officials have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 119 fake Krugerrands into the US.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the coins were discovered at the Rochester Port of Entry in New York State.

They were supposedly minted in 1972.

Image: U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Twitter @CBP

The coins showed a low-quality metal which did not carry the weight of an authentic gold coin, says a CBP statement.

It said one authentic Krugerrand 1972 gold coin would be worth more than R25,690 ($1,800).

That means the batch of coins, if they had been real, would have been worth more than R3 million.

Krugerrands are the world's most widely-held - by a long way - and popular gold coin. They can be bought and sold anywhere in the world!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Do fake Krugerrands present a huge problem?

Not at the moment, says Alan Demby who is Executive Chairperson of the South African Gold Coin Exchange (SAGCE)

There was a time some years ago when a few fake Krugerrands were made using tungsten, but I don't think it's endemic.

Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange

I think these [seized in New York] were incorrectly labelled, incorrectly weighed. Most coin dealers check... However, at $1,800 an ounce, it makes it a very attractive proposition!

Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange

If you buy from dealers at the market price, you're ok. It's when you think you're getting a great deal [that you're not].

Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange

You know what they say (chuckles), if it's too good to be true, it generally is.

Alan Demby, Excutive Chair - South African Gold Coin Exchange

Listen to Demby's advice about buying Krugerrands below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands




28 April 2021 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
New York
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gold bullion
Krugerrand
south african mint
fake coins
fake Krugerrand coins
Alan Demby
South African Gold Coin Exchange
SAGCE
counterfeit Krugerrands

More from Business

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:15 PM

It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango flights suspended for today only

28 April 2021 2:09 PM

The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends

27 April 2021 9:07 PM

Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around'

27 April 2021 8:39 PM

Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much?

27 April 2021 7:51 PM

There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder

21 April 2021 11:52 AM

The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’

18 April 2021 7:22 AM

The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Nagata said he was impressed by how they handled the situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82

14 April 2021 7:05 PM

What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away

9 April 2021 1:31 PM

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll

8 April 2021 3:12 PM

Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion

6 April 2021 8:47 PM

Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure

25 March 2021 8:05 PM

The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:49 PM

It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday

Local

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

Politics

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

Local

EWN Highlights

Sassa launches online booking system for disability grants

28 April 2021 8:33 PM

SA to negotiate for extra 10 million jabs of Sputnik V & Sinovac - Mkhize

28 April 2021 7:39 PM

UK sends 'oxygen factories' to India

28 April 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA