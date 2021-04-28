Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Zoom: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Schussler - Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za
Today at 18:48
Fake Kruggerrands found in the US
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Demby - Excutive Chairman at South African Gold Coin Exchange
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Zoom Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fundi Tshazibana - Deputy Governor at SARB
Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday

28 April 2021 4:51 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Mango Airlines
Acsa
payments
Mango flights suspended

Mango Airline spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they apologise for the inconvenience caused by the suspension.

Mango Airlines has apologised to its hundreds of customers that were left stranded when the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) suspended its flights.

The flights were suspended due to outstanding payments to ACSA.

Speaking to John Perlman Mango spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they are making arrangements for customers.

RELATED: Mango flights suspended for today only

What I can confirm is that the suspension has been lifted. We did some partial payment this afternoon.

Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airline

Going forward we have made a payment arrangement with Acsa and that brings a bit of stability going forward.

Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airline

Listen to the full interview below...




