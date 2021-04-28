Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday
Mango Airlines has apologised to its hundreds of customers that were left stranded when the Airports Company of South Africa (Acsa) suspended its flights.
The flights were suspended due to outstanding payments to ACSA.
Speaking to John Perlman Mango spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they are making arrangements for customers.
What I can confirm is that the suspension has been lifted. We did some partial payment this afternoon.Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airline
Going forward we have made a payment arrangement with Acsa and that brings a bit of stability going forward.Benediction Zubane, Spokesperson - Mango Airline
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Mango Airlines official Facebook page
