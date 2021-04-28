Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns
Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has resigned from the party.
In a statement, the party says Albert Fritz will playing an acting role in the position until the party elects an interim leader at the provincial council on 29 May.
Madikizela had been suspended following his qualification scandals.
