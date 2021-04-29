SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections





Forty more people have after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 54, 285 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,250 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 578, 450.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 503 611 people having recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, the total number of vaccines administered is 298 153.

