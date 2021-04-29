Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : Six habits of successful entrepreneurs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : How should you treat Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission. 29 April 2021 10:40 AM
Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable. 29 April 2021 9:30 AM
SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections The infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases is 1, 578, 450 since the beginning of the pandemic. 29 April 2021 6:46 AM
View all Local
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position. 28 April 2021 5:18 PM
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000. 28 April 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa. 28 April 2021 10:27 AM
View all Politics
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
Social media users sharing how they were scammed has us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Julia Michaels sharing how fan helped her with anxiety has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

29 April 2021 10:40 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
State Capture
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the governing party, answers questions at the state capture commission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the commission of inquiry into alleged state capture.

Listen below to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the commission on Wednesday...




29 April 2021 10:40 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
State Capture
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

More from Local

Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant

29 April 2021 9:30 AM

There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections

29 April 2021 6:46 AM

The infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases is 1, 578, 450 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'

28 April 2021 9:12 PM

A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday

28 April 2021 4:51 PM

Mango Airline spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they apologise for the inconvenience caused by the suspension.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away

28 April 2021 3:16 PM

Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mango flights suspended for today only

28 April 2021 2:09 PM

The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

28 April 2021 8:11 AM

The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon

28 April 2021 6:53 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

28 April 2021 5:18 PM

The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away

28 April 2021 3:16 PM

Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'

28 April 2021 10:33 AM

"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission

28 April 2021 10:27 AM

The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance

28 April 2021 6:14 AM

Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?

27 April 2021 4:01 PM

Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

26 April 2021 8:26 PM

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls

23 April 2021 7:28 AM

The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

22 April 2021 8:26 PM

Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Local Politics

Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant

Local

Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday

Local

EWN Highlights

Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant

29 April 2021 9:30 AM

Ramaphosa: ANC will now appoint people to govt who are fit for purpose

29 April 2021 9:16 AM

WATCH LIVE: Role of deputy president is constricted, Ramaphosa tells Zondo

29 April 2021 9:13 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA