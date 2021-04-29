WATCH LIVE: ANC president Ramaphosa continues testimony at state capture inquiry
President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the commission of inquiry into alleged state capture.
Listen below to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the commission on Wednesday...
More from Local
Zulu asks Treasury for further extension of R350 COVID-19 relief grant
There have been calls from various organisations, including Black Sash, to carry on with the benefit to society's most vulnerable.Read More
SA records 48 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,250 infections
The infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases is 1, 578, 450 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast'
A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels.Read More
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa
Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable?Read More
Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday
Mango Airline spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they apologise for the inconvenience caused by the suspension.Read More
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away
Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.Read More
Mango flights suspended for today only
The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu
The Public Service and Administration Minister says there is an impasse and something needs to be done to resolve it.Read More
More from Politics
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performanceRead More
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns
The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position.Read More
CoJ’s first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away
Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000.Read More
'If they steal, vote them out! I’ve they’re ineffective, vote them out!'
"Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture commission
The State Capture Commission of Inquiry is hearing evidence from the President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Ramaphosa expected to face tough questions in first Zondo Inquiry appearance
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify about his knowledge of alleged state capture in his capacity as African National Congress (ANC) president and deputy president on Wednesday morning.Read More
MPHO LAKAJE: What kind of nation allows its roots to rot?
Mpho Lakaje looks at why the houses of some of our freedom fighters have been abandoned. Do we not care about preserving our history?Read More
Gigaba said the Guptas were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when Norma Mngoma struggled to recall a few details.Read More
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls
The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More