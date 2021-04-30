Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hair business owner, Susan Tsolo





Whether you're a fashion designer selling garments on social media or a hustler selling homemade jars of jam from the boot of your car, accepting payments has never been easier. To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 947 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.

Congratulations to this week's winner! Vodacom has awarded Susan Tsolo from Katlehong its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take her hair business to new heights.

When single mother, Susan Tsolo started knocking on doors in Phooko Section to introduce 'Lady Sue' – her newly opened hair business, she signed up 12 ladies within the community on the spot. Just three months later, her efficient and cost-effective operation has already attracted over 100 clients, a number that continues to rise as the demand for her products grow.

As her business grows, Susan's dreams of branding her car and trailer as an outdoor advertising medium to attract potential clients as she travels around Katlehong to deliver hair products. However, since her business relies on cash, Susan's problems with collecting payment have put those dreams on hold.

Now, thanks to VodaPay Max, Susan's dreams of expanding her business is about to become a reality.

How the human spirit when combined with technology can take you further together:

I'm even shocked when I (got) a call because I entered the competition just to get a (cash) injection to grow my business. Susan Tsolo, Hair Business Owner – Lady Sue

Now, my aim is to get a trailer to expand more because now, I'm going door-to-door to sell my product. Susan Tsolo, Hair Business Owner – Lady Sue

How VodaPay Max can take your business to the max

The perfect partner for your business, the VodaPay Max is a secure and affordable machine designed to make managing your profits seamless.

The VodaPay Max machine offers a wide range of flexible payment methods, including touch, tap, swipe, dip and QR scan to make it easier for customers to pay you. What's even better? All of this comes with zero set-up cost and zero minimum costs to you.

You’ll never have to turn card-carrying customers away again!

VodaPay Max

